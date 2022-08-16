Popular Fuji singer, Sule Alao Malaika, sparked reactions on social media after a video of him hailing Gani Adams emerged online

The singer hailed the former leader of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) and reminded him of his humble beginning

Malaika noted that Gani Adams was once an okada rider while hailing him and Nigerians have reacted differently to the fun video

It was a time to reflect on the past when Fuji singer, Sule Alao Malaika, sang his popular song that dwells on his humble beginning.

The song is a thanksgiving message to God for the new life one is living and revisits the hard past one has lived.

While singing and performing the song during a social function, Malaika hailed Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams, and the situation got interesting.

He reminded him of the times he was a bike rider before he became famous and the former OPC leaders related with the story.

Nigerians react to the fun video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Malaika and Gani Adams.

Dmofgrace:

"Mehn!!!! Thank God for life."

Ogoegbunemsteve:

"Malaika...each time i listen to your music or watch your video, i remember Obesere of the late 90s: talented, stubborn, and humble."

Deylepro:

"Biggest Fuji of year 2022."

Obalerih:

"This particular song dey gbemidebe steady."

Abbeyscarce:

"First Time I'm seeing this man laughing like this."

Loyd_andriy:

"I confirmed it same house with shina Akanni that year."

Hype_educated:

"My story will change to good soon INSHA ALLAH."

Dedokzee:

"His reaction shows they are Friends from way back."

