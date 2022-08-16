Many more Nollywood practitioners and entertainers continue to declare their support for the Peter Obi movement

The latest to make his support for the movement public is the veteran Nollywood actor Jude Orhorha

Orhorha during a recent chat with Legit.ng's Oke-Hortons Nosa declared that he was fully 'Obidient' and a 'yusful' citizen

Since April 2022, after the former Anambra state governor, Gregory Peter Obi had declared his intention to run for the number 1 political office in the land, different celebrities and entertainers have come out to publicly assert their support for his political ambition.

The Peter Obi movement has constantly been tagged as the movement of the Nigerian youths by its frontline mobilizers and campaigners, some of which are Nollywood veterans like Chidi Mokeme, Kenneth Okonkwo, and Micheal Uba and even the famous music duo the P-square brothers.

Jude Orhorha gives his reason for being "Obidient" Photo credit: @orhorha_jude

Source: Instagram

However, it seems more convertees are being won over by the day to the "Obidient" movement and the latest to join the train is the popular veteran Nollywood actor Jude Orhorha.

Jude Orhorha says he is an Obidient citizen

The actor during a recent chat with Legit.ng at the Eedris Abdulkareem colloquium held in Lagos, spoke about the 2023 election and the role of the Nigerian entertainment industry..

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Jude Orhorha came clean about his position come 2023, publicly declaring, he said:

"I am an Obidient citizen. And this is why I am Obidient, even though I have been Atikulated before and at some point, I was saying "Emi Lokan" but now Obedience is better than sacrifice."

He further noted:

"I would rather be Obidient to the word of God than suffer another 7-8 years of hardship."

Jude Orhorha reveals why he stopped supporting Tinubu

When further queried why he stopped being "Emi Lokan" to become an Obidient, he said

"I would be an Obidient than support a person who knows the right thing to do and doesn't do it and would rather come out 8 years later to say let me do it or goes about saying its my turn, nah its too late."

Comedian Michael Uba Ogbolor confirms support for Peter Obi

Popular Nigerian actor, comedian and On-Air Personality Michael Uba, better known as Ogbolor, confirmed that he is a devoted supporter of the Labour Party's (LP) candidate in the next presidential election, Peter Obi.

Ogbolor, who made this confirmation during a chat with Legit.ng, said even though he is not a member of any political party, not even the LP, he is supporting the candidature of Peter Obi because of his antecedents.

The actor added that Peter Obi seems like the only hope that Nigerians have currently, as the other major candidates are known for "a lot of corruption allegations."

Source: Legit.ng