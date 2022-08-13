Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi and her husband Banky W were among close friends who showed up for Mercy Chinwo’s traditional wedding

The husband and wife joined the groomsmen and bridesmaids to make a grand entrance at the venue of the ceremony

Social media users couldn’t help but gush over the adorable celebrity couple with some congratulating the newlyweds

Gospel musician Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Blessed, had their traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, August 12, and they were joined by friends and family members.

Top Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi and her husband, Banky W, were among close friends who took the long trip down to Rivers to celebrate with the newlyweds.

Banky W, Adesua dance at Mercy Chinwo's trad wedding. Photo: @nechesblog2

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, the two were not just regular attendees as they equally took on some bridesmaid and groomsman duties at the wedding ceremony.

A lovely video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Adesua and Banky made an interesting entrance at the venue.

Both husband and wife opened the dance floor as they led others in the train into the packed venue of the ceremony.

Social media users react

funkeye_official said:

"Its the way susu changed banky for me."

tolani_aee said:

"The music nor sweet o. Dem for give them buga na."

porschechinny said:

"Congratulations to the husband and wife...May their union be blessed ."

tallbosschic said:

"She's so happy❤️. Dance it sisturrrrrMay God bless and protect their union from any evil eyes In Jesus name!"

teinlila said:

"Abeg, na say everybody i don see no dey happy for their marriage abi na wetin?. Cuz Mercy chinwo is the happiest bride I've seen. ."

