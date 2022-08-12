Crossdresser Michelle Page has expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to God following a near-death experience

The effeminate celebrity disclosed that he was involved in a ghastly accident that claimed the lives of two people

Page shared a video from the accident scene on his Instagram page as fans, supporters flooded the comment section with words of concern

Controversial crossdresser Michelle Page is more than thankful to God for giving him yet another opportunity to stay alive.

Page in an Instagram update shared with fans and followers disclosed that he was involved in a ghastly motor accident that claimed the lives of two other people.

Crossdresser Michelle Page survives ghastly accident. Photo: @michellepage.2

“As this accident takes two lives. You still spear me.Car and money are nothing to my life you safe. I believe you have a better plan for my life. You are thy lord,” the crossdresser wrote on his page.

He also shared a video from the scene showing the seriously damaged car.

See his post below:

Social media users react

aj_skincare_organic said:

"Thank God for life. God will always be with you."

ojobobenita said:

"God is sure giving you second chance so utilize it well."

abeniogebeautyempire said:

"Wow. So sorry about this and thanks GOD for your life. Get well soon."

crystal_petals2016 said:

"Geez.... Thank God for your life."

giftadene said:

"Thank God for you. However, this is disrespectful to the families of the victims."

queennuhuesq said:

"Definitely a warning about your previous post.. Thank God for your life."

