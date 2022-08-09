A young hardworking Nigerian man has in a video shown how very dangerous his engineering work is

The man revealed that being frugal with his money does not mean that he is stingy but just conscious of spending right

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video were in awe of what he goes through most times during work

A young Nigerian man who works as an engineer has shared a video of himself at work. He said that watching the clip will make people realise why he does not spend anyhow.

In the video, the man who was wearing a helmet and a work overall climbed a very tall mast as he took steps gently.

Hustle is hard

He stated that he is not stingy with money as some would think but that his spending habit only reflects how hard earning a living for him is.

Social media users who reacted to the video could not stop praying for him, wishing him God's blessings.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with almost 4,000 likes.

Omolabake Mowunmi said:

"God will bless ur hustle and continue to protect you."

Ayomide Charles249 said:

"There is step in there this what we call passing your boundary."

sslarge1 said:

"but they supposed put ladder for the tin naaaaaw."

believebilly3 said:

"may God crown your efforts, for the sake of those you wanna make smile."

No Véx funnily reacted:

"where is your parachute... or what type of play is this."

Azeez Adebisi said:

"may good God continue to keep you and guard you."

