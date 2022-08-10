A trending video has shown a man said to be a Cameroonian and who is said to have relocated to Nigeria

According to the video, the young man whose name was not mentioned said he is coming to Nigeria in search of a better life

The video has amused many Nigerians who are using it to have fun in the comment section of the post made on Instagram

A Cameroonian man who lives in Poland has reportedly relocated to Nigeria in search of a better life.

According to a video seen on Instagram, the young man was seen happily celebrating the fact that he just got his Nigerian visa and was headed to his dream country.

He celebrates in video

Although his name was not mentioned, he was seen in the video while at the airport instructing that his luggage be marked "Lagos, Nigeria."

He said that he is relocating to Nigeria to find a better life and peace of mind.

His words:

"Finally got my visa and relocating to Nigeria to find a better job and peace of mind."

Meanwhile, Nigerians are currently dissecting the viral video with many of them having a good laugh in the comment section.

While some questioned the man's real motives, others said he is making a big mistake.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@iamnaniboi said:

"He was probably not informed too."

@oreoluwa_aa commented:

"I wish you all the best."

@rubbiessignature said:

"Them no dey tell person, your body go tell you."

@kokunfoundation commented:

"Welcome home My brother.. There is no place like home.. To our Great country. Land of opportunities, We are rich in culture."

@brodashaggi said:

"Welcome, just dey come Ikorodu like that."

@_somebodys1stson reacted:

"You came to Nigeria to find peace of mind? You'll have better luck finding a dragon that breathes out ice."

