Nigerian billionaire businessman, Tonu Elumelu, recently took people on a trip down memory lane with throwback photos

The socialite posted old photos of himself and his wife looking very young on traditional wedding day many years ago

The billionaire and his wife looked very different in the old photos compared to their now wealthy selves and the snaps drew reactions

Nigerian billionaire, Tony Elumelu, recently gave people something to talk about on social media after he posted throwback photos of himself and his wife.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the socialite shared a series of photos from his traditional wedding day that took place many years ago.

In the photos, the billionaire and his wife looked very humble and different from their wealthy selves as they got married.

Throwback photos of Tony Elumelu and wife on their traditional wedding day. Photos: @tonyoelumelu

Source: Instagram

Tony’s red cap and his wife’s big headgear stood out in the photos and fans did not fail to comment on them.

In the caption of the photos, the billionaire wrote:

“Throwback to our trad . Feels just like yesterday.”

Nigerians react to Tony Elumelu and wife’s throwback traditional wedding photos

It didn’t take long for the billionaire’s throwback photos to make the rounds online and internet users shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

Charypearl89:

“Wow! Beautiful Throwback It's #MrsTOE Gele For Me❤️.”

Lewathebosschick:

“Who wan marry me now before I change my mind?”

Astarnamedsirius26:

“See Tony like kolanut Money good o!!!”

Befaboutfit:

“Who tie the wife gele .”

Frey_tunez:

“Why e com resemble jowizaza.”

Dame_sinubaby:

“Youre both lucky to find each other. God bless ur home”

Ellarjon_home_beautiful:

“She is so pretty ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Iam_adedayor:

“Lovely smart woman she already seen the future. God almighty continue to bless your union ❤️”

Omabutter:

“meh u wowo back then o .”

Specialguestofhonor:

“Money good o…. I read the caption before I knew it was you sir. I thought it was your grandpa na wa o.”

Nice one.

Tony Elumelu shares throwback photo with Genevieve Nnaji

Tony Elumelu recently shared a throwback photo of the younger version of himself with the actress and other young men.

Nnaji looked almost the same as she rocked a black dress and long weave.

Nigerians gushed over the photos and called the actress a vampire for looking the same.

Source: Legit.ng