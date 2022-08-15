BBNaija star, Prince Enwerem, has caused a stir on social media as fans discussed his relationship life

The reality star recently went online to reveal that he got a luxury ride for his ‘baby’ and it raised questions

Prince posted a video of the fancy ride as well as that of the mystery lady and fans couldn’t help but ask about fellow BBN star Dorathy

BBNaija star Prince Enwerem recently teased fans online about his relationship status after he claimed to have gotten his ‘baby’ a fancy ride.

Taking to his Snapchat profile, Prince posted a series of video showing a luxury Mercedes Benz as well as a lady walking shyly towards him.

The reality star and the lady looked dressed for dinner and Prince noted in his caption that he had gotten his ‘baby’ a baby.

BBNaija star Prince shares video of mystery lady, hints at buying car for her. Photos: Prince Nelson Enwerem (Snapchat)

His post suggested that he had gotten a new ride for the mystery lady and it soon trended on social media.

See the video below:

Fans ask Prince about Dorathy

Shortly after the clip made the rounds, a number of people had questions about Prince’s BBN co-star, Dorathy.

Many people knew them as an item and were confused about the identity of his new baby. Read what some of them had to say below:

Sandypreneur:

“Information reaching our HQ say that's his younger sister. We are open to get more details. Thank you all.”

Mamatee_c:

“Fans gift Prince a car, while Prince gifts his Girlfriend a car. Who’s sharing moral lesson?‍♀️”

l.tobiloba:

“Hey Fans, stop gifting these housemates. Channel the funds to your families who needs help.”

Edalamoire:

“His younger sister o.”

Lilian.nikoi:

“Dorathy nko.”

Onyi_bekee13:

“Tot he was dating Dora.”

Loreyttta:

“When you finish return the car to the seller”

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

“Overall Best in fake relationships!!!!”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng