Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s recent exchange with a fan recently caused a stir on social media

A video made the rounds showing the music star allowing a young fan touch his expensive necklace after he showed interest in it

After the video trended online, it raised a number of interesting comments from internet users

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again endeared himself to many over his recent exchange with a young fan.

The DMW boss, who is known for his generosity, made the fan very happy after allowing him to touch his expensive diamond studded necklace.

Apart from music, Davido’s love for expensive jewelry is also known and the fan made sure to seize the opportunity after being in close proximity to it.

Davido and fan.

Source: Instagram

After touching the accessory, the fan looked very much in awe of it as Davido indulged him.

See the trending video below:

Internet users react as Davido allows fan touch his necklace

Read what some Nigerians on social media had to say about the video below:

Salomehaider93:

“I like that he asked first.”

Olanike_gold:

“David is so humble I love him kpa, If na uncle Ayo…”

Tripleoga_:

“I love the man called David.”

Iamwealth5:

“Omoh see as my guy humble ❤️”

Chi_modesta1:

“See as him allow am touch am freely,why won’t you love davido❤️.”

Jnr_akintunde:

“More shaking bro .”

Ekundharyor:

“David is so friendly .”

Olayinka_goodluck:

“Humble soul .”

Charming._caramel:

“Chief priest for don use eye roast am.”

Iam_harrizay:

“You go easily know celebrities Wey get real m@ney .”

Nice one.

