Nigerian businessman Tony Elumelu goes way back with actress Genevieve Nnaji and he recently shared a throwback photo

The Nollywood filmmaker posed with the chairman of the United Bank For Africa (UBA) and some other men

Nigerians could not help but gish over Genevieve's beauty as many pointed out that she still looks almost the same

Nigerian businessman and chairman of the United Bank For Africa (UBA) Tony Elumelu has reminded Nigerians of how beautiful actress Genvieve Nnaji is.

Elumelu shared a throwback photo of the younger version himself with the actress and other young men.

Tony Elumelu stirs reactions with throwback photo Photo credit: @tonyoeleumelu

Source: Instagram

Nnaji almost looked the same as she rocked a black dress and long weave.

"Can you spot your faves?"

See the post below:

Nigerians gush over Genevieve Nnaji

hennessydxb:

"Genevieve with her ageless beauty "

chekwube_o:

"Genevieve is such a beautiful woman "

shigod:

"Genevieve Nnaji is a `Vampire’ #everyoung."

dapoesq:

"When uncle Tony was rocking "

itsmssuzzy:

"Tony and Genevieve.. Wow. what a throwback.."

nollylife1:

"Lol old memories are always sweet "

king_ravyn:

"Genevieve is fiiinnneeee"

gennyngum:

"I miss Genevieve Nnaji the Queen of Nollywood. I love her so much"

idowuotukoya:

"The ever beautiful Genevieve hasn't changed one bit"

realqueenbrown:

"Genevieve the ageless Queen ❤️❤️"

talk2dubbie:

"@tonyoelumelu You've come a long way. I remember as a kid seeing you go know into offices in search of company accounts. Many see the success and glamour today but do not understand the level of work and sacrifice you had to put in."

Genevieve needs prayers to overcome what she is going through

Veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji became a trending topic after it was claimed that she was down over substance use and that she was in a mental health facility in Texas.

The news caused quite a buzz online and popular blogger, Stella Dimkoko Korkus (SDK), has now addressed the claims.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the media personality seemed to corroborate the claims that all was not well with Genevieve.

SDK told fans that all the actress needs at the moment is love and prayers and not for her issue to be breaking news.

Source: Legit.ng