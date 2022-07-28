Legendary singer, 2Baba Idibia, has made hilarious remarks about his debut solo hit track, African Queen

The veteran musician, during the fifth episode of Showmax's Journey of the Beats, disclosed what African Queen fame did to his career

2Baba stated that the song is a blessing for him in every sense, but people were expecting him to follow up with similar tracks

One of Nigeria's music icons, 2Face Idibia, now known as 2Baba, talked about the impact of his first single hit, African Queen and what it did to his successful career during the fifth episode of Showmax's Journey of the Beats.

The several hits maker who had a good number of big songs and successful albums to his iconic name noted that he regarded his 2004 hit single, African Queen, as a blessing for singlehandedly bringing him to the limelight and winning him national and international awards.

2Baba noted that the African Queen earned him the title King of R&B in the country, and many others used it as a template for afrobeats songs.

The legendary singer, however, stated that the song’s success feels like a curse because it was used as a yardstick to his other works, and they seemed not to be on the same level.

He also made it known that it seems the hit song would always overshadow his other works in terms of success.

The episode on Showmax also explored the angles and momentous events that contributed to Afrobeats during the mid-2000s. The Urban Kings, such as the first Nigerian pop boy band, Style Plus and the iconic duo, P-Square, to the Bariga boys such as ID Cabasa, 9ice, Da-grin, and Olamide, who brought the street sound, indigenous rap, an infusion of street slang, local dialects, and originality that spoke directly to the audience were also explored.

