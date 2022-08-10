The Nigerian entertainment industry is home to some of the best and most popular female media personalities and TV host

Many are known for their personal shows as well as hosting other popular events, which continue to put them in the limelight

To know female media personalities and TV hosts, who are fans' favourites, Legit.ng organized a poll online

Talk of leading names of popular female media personalities and TV hosts and the likes of Nancy Isime, Toke Makinwa, among others, would make the list.

This speaks of how these women have been able to build a niche for themselves in the entertainment industry, with some now considered household names and massive fans base to show as proof.

Many of these female media personnels are known for hosting their personal shows and other events.

Some of them are also active in the Nigerian movie industry, with a number of movies to their names.

To understand if fans have their favourites among the leading Nigerian female media personality and TV hosts, Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers.

Social media users had the choice to pick between Nancy Isime, Moet Abebe, Toke Makinwa and Stephanie Coker.

The result of the poll showed Nancy Isime is fans favourite as she won the poll with a total of 62% votes. She was followed closely by Toke Makinwa who had 24% votes, Stephanie Coker came third with 10.7% votes and Moet Abebe had 3.3% votes.

See the poll result below:

Hailing Nancy Isime, a fan Grace Elechu wrote:

"See dat lady @Nancyisime I love her like mad So she's my fave."

Blessing CEO says Nancy Isime did surgery

Popular relationship blogger Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO subtly called out popular TV host and actress Nancy Isime.

Blessing, who has been open about having her body worked on, was in an interview with radio show host Nedu and she was asked to point out celebs who have worked on their bodies and are hiding under the guise of exercise.

Without thinking twice, the blogger mentioned Nancy Isime and disclosed that she almost killed herself buying gym wears and going to work out just to have a body like hers.

