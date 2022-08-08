Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson Okojie recently took to social media in celebration of her younger brother, Joseph Junior Johnson

The young man clocked a new age and he was surprised with a cute birthday cake from his loving sister

Mercy thanked Joseph for being supportive of her family as fans, colleagues joined her in wishing him a happy celebration

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie had nothing but sweet words for her darling sibling, Joseph Junior Johnson who clocked a new age on Sunday, August 7.

In the spirit of celebration, the actress who appeared to be at a movie location alongside the celebrant, decided to surprise him with a birthday cake.

Mercy Johnson marks brother's birthday. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

A video shared on Instagram captured when Mercy presented the cake to her brother and joined other crew members to serenade him with a birthday song.

Joseph couldn’t hide his excitement upon receiving the cake and knelt in appreciation before Mercy quickly pulled him back to his feet.

In her caption, the actress described her brother as a som while mentioning how he has been so loyal and supportive of her family.

See her post below:

Fans join Mercy to celebrate brother

suzied1509 said:

"Aaaaaaaawwwww happy birthday @josephjuniorjohnson. May the Lord continue showering you with blessing and favour all the days of you life. May you live a healthy and prosperous life IJN. 1 know that you had a grand time with your family."

white_barry_ said:

"Happy birthday brother more wins in life @mercyjohnsonokojie mummy God bless u for ur good hrt an love u just the best mum an everyone is praying to have God bless u endlessly."

favy_unusual said:

"Chai God bless u more mama ©see his genuine smile."

lagosshop_mercymagic said:

"From all of us, mercymagic. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR."

rosannak.gwee said:

"Very lovely. what a blessing you are mercyjohnsonokojieth."

