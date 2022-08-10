Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy in a post, opened up on why she is yet to be in a relationship

Cuppy gave a list of high expectations she wants from a partner as she said she wants someone that can compliment her

The billionaire daughter said she wants someone better at her at some things so they can push her to better

Popular Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy in a statement spoke on why she is still single.

While her younger sister and actress Temi Otedola got engaged to Nigerian singer Mr Eazi earlier this year, many have taken to social media to ask Cuppy when she would show off her man.

DJ Cuppy on what she wants in a partner. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Despite the many interests from some of her male fans on social media, Cuppy has what she wants in a partner.

In a post via her Instastory, the billionaire daughter said she wants a partner who can compliment her.

Cuppy added that she wants a partner who is better than her at some things so that he can push her to be better and improve herself.

In her words:

"I really think I have to find a partner that compliments me but still pushes me and is better at some things than I am, so they can inspire me to improve myself as a person."

See her post below:

Source: Legit.ng