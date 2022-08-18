A mum whose daughter has probably given a tough time during the holidays has teased her and disowned her in a TikTok video

In the short clip, the mum who was holding a cane in her hand told the daughter that she picked her up after she was dropped as a child

The video has resonated with many TikTok users who said their own mums said such things to them as kids

A daughter has been left heartbroken after her mother jokingly told her that she is not her mother.

The mum was holding a cane in her hand and may have received some holiday troubles from her daughter before making the teasing statement.

The little girl cried, but it was just a joke. Photo credit: @cutemomanddaughters.

Girl gets emotional

The mother said she pitied her daughter after seeing where she was dropped as a kid and decided to pick her up to avoid a snake bite.

Obviously, this was a joke used by Nigerian mothers to tease children, but the little girl was seen shedding tears.

She also entered the next room and slammed the door in anger. The nice video was shared by @cutemomanddaughters.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@MIRACLE ONYENZE said:

"My mum said she picked me from dustbin."

@Targetmessi commented:

"Madam God bless your family but telling your child that you are not her mother is not good."

@fadilat said:

"Ma I'm really sorry I know you're just playing with her but things like this has deep meaning to them please don't use things like this to play."

@gloria okafor reacted:

"This doesn't work for my children oo, they are always ready with evidence that I am their mother."

@mummymo4 said:

"Woo is me that use to tell my mum dat she’s not my mother oo sometimes I even pack my bags to leave to nowhere whenever she beats me oo."

