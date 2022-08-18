Top Nigerian singer, 2baba, recently showed love to one of his baby mamas and mother of three of his kids, Pero Adeniyi

Pero clocked a new age on August 18, 2022, and the music star took to social media to celebrate her

2baba posted Pero’s photo online and accompanied it with a birthday wish, this raised interesting comments from fans

Popular Nigerian singer, 2baba, caused a buzz online after he celebrated one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi, on her birthday.

On August 18, 2022, Pero clocked a new age and took to her social media page to share the news with a beautiful post.

The celebrant shared a video compilation of her photos and accompanied it with a caption where she thanked God for life.

2baba celebrates baby mama Pero on her birthday. Photos: @official2baba, @perosaiyemi

She wrote:

“Grateful for another year... It has been and can only be you Lord... Your Mercy and Grace abounds, Thank you for loving me unconditionally all I can say is thank you Baba Mi! Jesus you love me too much oooooo too much ooo excess love ooooo, Oyigiyigi modupe! Happy Birthday to me!”

2baba celebrates Pero on her birthday

2baba made sure Pero’s big day did not pass unnoticed by him as he took to his page to celebrate her.

On his Instagram story, the music star posted a photo of the mother of three of his kids and accompanied it with words of prayer as he wished her well on her birthday.

Nigerians react to 2baba’s birthday message to Pero

Considering issues that had happened in the past, 2baba’s birthday post to Pero raised a number of interesting comments. Read some of them below:

Futballpunter:

“Fight go soon start.”

Sosocode:

“E for no wish her happy birthday??”

Omareine:

“The baby mamas are path of his life forever ❤ happy birthday pero.”

Lexyflow617:

“She has 3kids for him,she deserves big shout-outs.”

Iamkellyeazy:

“Happy birthday, This thing no go pain Annie so .”

Shop_poshh:

“Annie is typing.”

Miss_ngeche:

“Truth is he has kids with her. If he doesn’t, how will the kids look at it? Guys Abeg stop putting women in these type of situations .”

Uniqueplies_studdard:

“Annie go soon write novel now.”

Kculture_scents:

“Y'all quit tripping. I get the sentiments but man's just trying to balance things for his kids. It's not an easy thing and could be quite complicated. Love&Light.”

Mofola___:

“You can actually wish her on WhatsApp but not Instagram, why you wan give annie another heartache again tubaba.”

