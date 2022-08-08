Actress Iyabo Ojo has heaped accolades on her daughter, Priscilla, on social media following her latest business achievement

The Nollywood star’s daughter launched a new luxury bag collection and she couldn’t contain her excitement

Ojo shared a video of Prsicy on her page as fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is enjoying her proud mummy moment following a recent achievement by her daughter, Priscilla.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the doting mum shared the latest promotional video of her daughter.

Iyabo Ojo gushes as daughter Priscy launches new collection. Photo: @iyaboojofeespris

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Priscy launched a new collection of luxury bags under her fashion line and the major move left her mum feeling fulfilled.

In the caption that accompanied her post, Ojo heaped accolades on her grownup daughter while describing her as intelligent, focused and beautiful inside and out.

The actress equally stated that she is glad her daughter picked up her good attributes and has even made them much better.

“I'm glad you took all my good sides & made it even better ...... keep aspiring....... keep raising...... keep winning...... Alice you,” her post read in part.

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

toyin_abraham said:

"I can’t still believe this is my Pricilia,I love my baby yes I love my girlproud small mummy."

officialtoyinadewale said:

"Woww keep moving Girl, God's blessings always ."

prettychioma00 said:

"Proud mother God bless all the mothers in the world Amen."

iam_mrse said:

"I love this Weldone baby @its.priscy.... You're are blessed Sis joy of a mother ."

ihuomankwocha said:

"I keep saying it you must be the proudest mom at this point."

bonics_food_market said:

"Lovely proud of Momma and daughter ❤️."

isioma_yocambel said:

"Alive is my favorite bcos of you my queen @iyaboojofespris and I must surely buy from her God bless her and increase her always proud of you baby sis @its.priscy."

Source: Legit.ng