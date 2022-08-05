A grandmother has received massive praises on social media over the way she dresses her grandchild

In a trending video, the little girl's mother asked people to compare her dress sense with that of her mother

Most people chose the grandmother as they insisted that she dresses up the little girl to look her age

A new challenge has been trending on TikTok and a beautiful mother decided to join the challenge.

The challenge requires parents to show off how their daughters look wherever they are being dressed by their mothers and grandmothers.

However, while people applauded the mothers in majority of the videos, a grandmother has finally won the challenge.

Little girl dressed by mum and grandma Photo Credit: @pulsenigeria247

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, a mother showed off her daughter's looks when her grandma kits her up, and whenever she does.

After watching the video shared by pulsenigeria247, many people hailed the grandma while noting that she dresses the little girl in a sweet manner that makes her look her age.

Social media users share their thoughts

Sandypreneur said:

"Please the first outfit looked stressful for the baby joor..granny take your flowers."

Asa_eme reacted:

"Granny is more age appropriate . Love mama’s fashion sense tho."

Bira_foods remarked:

"Comfort is granny’s watchword ."

Beadsby_jhay noted:

"Granny definitely won looks her age and super cute."

_jae_l stated:

"Granny won Abeg, make pikin no go beak teeth ontop trendy cloths ."

Khasome noted:

"Granny has more experience."

Deederm_essentials said:

"Granny dressed her according to her age which looks very beautiful."

Jenniecollen said:

"... it's granny oh..I prefer when babies dress cute.. not to give them those adult clothes in small form."

Sheerah_bala_ said:

"She’s so happy in granny’s outfit ."

Abby_authentic_ wrote:

"Granny got better style ."

Watch the video below:

