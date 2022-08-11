Singer Tiwa Savage has been having a roll in the US and UK but it hasn’t stopped her from showing up for colleagues

The Water and Garri crooner made an appearance at the just concluded O2 Arena concert of American singer, Omarion

Fans went wild with excitement as Tiwa joined Omarion on stage and performed their hit song collaboration, Get It Now

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has gotten her fans and followers in the online community following her latest stage performance.

The music star has been on tour over the past few months but it hasn’t stopped her from making appearances at the shows of colleagues in the music industry.

US singer Omarion brings Tiwa Savage out at O2 Arena concert. Photo: @tiwasavage/@omarion

Source: Instagram

This time around, Tiwa showed up for her American music star colleague, Omarion. Apparently, the US singer had a concert at the popular O2 Arena concert in London.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment he called up the Nigerian songstress on stage to perform with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Members of the audience screamed in excitement as they watched the two perform their hit collabo track, Get It Now.

Watch a video of the two performing as sighted on social media below:

Read some comments sighted below:

abiodun6292 said:

"I guess they dating."

pe_ace4390 said:

"Ex boyfriend and girlfriend."

igwe_micky said:

"O2 academy not 02 arena."

Nigerians come after Kizz Daniel as Tiwa Savage performs under heavy rain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following Kizz Daniel's failure to perform at his show, Nigerians hailed Tiwa Savage for staying true to her craft.

Veteran singer Seyi Sodimu shared a video of the Somebody's Son crooner giving her fans in Kampala a show despite the rain.

"As an artist and entertainer it is a privilege and blessing to do what we do. Please never take your fans or supporters for granted!" Sodimu wrote in a post shared on his Instagram page.

Many people were quick to conclude that Sodimu's post was an indirect shade to Kizz Daniel and he was called out appropriately in the comment section.

One IG user wrote:

"Using style to throw indirect shades at kizz... no be una fault sha."

Source: Legit.ng