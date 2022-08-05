Nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi has stirred reactions on social media after sharing some lovely family photos on his Instagram page

The actor was seen in the company of his grown-up kids as he penned a caption that stressed the importance of love within families

Several social media users were spotted in the comment section with different reactions to his post

Top Nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi recently took to his official Instagram page with a post showing off his family to fans and followers.

The actor was seen posing with his three grown-up kids in two of the pictures shared while he posed for a personal photo with his lookalike son.

Murphy Afolabi links up with his grownup kids. Photo: @murphyafolabi20

Source: Instagram

The top Yoruba film star’s post is coming weeks after controversial blogger, Gistlover, came after him on social media and accused him of abandoning his wife and kids.

In the caption that accompanied his recent post, Afolabi stressed the importance of love within families as he wished his followers a happy weekend.

He wrote:

"In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony. Happy weekend to you all, much ❤️."

See his post below:

Social media users react

_itzprudencez said:

"Beautiful family."

grilloazizat said:

"Same to you beautiful family ❤️."

iam_otunbajozzy said:

"More love big daddy ❤️."

olanrewaju3417 said:

"Nice one Baamii..be growing higher."

certifiedonlyson said:

"Se Awon Omo yin Ati Iyawo yin ni yen ? In ur voice. God bless ur home ."

