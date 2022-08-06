Popular Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has been reportely asked by the Nigerian police to make himself available for questioning

This comes after the singer allegedly confiscated a bus belonging to a dry cleaner he contracted to wash his clothes

Acording to reports, the dry cleaner ruin N14m worth of the Buga crooner's clothes and they reported the singer to the Police after rhe made his move

Kizz Daniel invited by police for questioning Photo credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: UGC

Things got messy after the clothes worth N14m given to the dry cleaner got damaged. The bus has however been eventually recovered, and according to the singer's lawyers, he will make himself available for questioning on 9, August 2022.

Nigerians react to the news

umycutie:

"He should seize the police and police station too. 14 million worth of clothes na chewing gum money?"

andcheal:

"But why damaged 14m clothes after he probably have paid them their charges .‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

fesshotz:

"They will always claim 'I can wash it' kai! the thing de pain."

chuks.andre:

"Portable for don tear the drycleaner face still go on IG live tell us as everything take xup "

real_ngwa_pikin:

"14 Million cloth? I go seize the Police join!!!"

wole_plus:

"Many confiscated laundry buses and cars even in police stations....Kiss Daniel is involved so it gets dramatically illegal."

mrs__tg:

"We all have our fair share of dry cleaners destroying people’s clothes.. they do not know the value of luxury clothes they just wash them anyhow.. they don’t even read the labels for washing instructions."

Source: Legit.ng