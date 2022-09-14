Quite a number of Nigerians have not forgotten Big Brother Naija stars Liquorose and Emmanuel's relationship

Two comedians o a talent show where the dancer was one of the judges decided that it was a great idea to make her the centre of their jokes

The comedians weren't halfway through their joke when the dancer got up from her spot and stormed out

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate and dancer, Liquorose has sparked reactions online after a video of her at a talent show made the rounds on social media.

The dancer who went viral a while back over how badly her relationship with colleague Emmanue ended was actually a judge on the show.

Two comedians dressed in celestial white garments during their act decided to make jokes about Liquorose's failed relationship.

Refusing to sit through the ridicule, the dancer bunched up her dress and exited the space, to the shock of her fellow collesgues and love audience.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

_ste.llar_:

"This is the second time they are doing this thing it’s not fair to her."

igwe_kinging:

"This is not fair. Apparently real emotions were involved and it ain’t been that long. People should know what to catch Cruise with."

valswholefoods:

"Who makes jokes outta someone's pain?? Are these pp OK?? See d bell they are ringing sef."

opeyemifamakin:

"Nigerian comedians and doing below the belt jokes, smh."

theabisola:

"I don’t understand what is funny to those peoplelaughing a lame joke "

amarachiozioma92:

"She didn’t find it funny ,,y’all comedians should do better."

enasv:

"Baby girl is still hurting. Emma really did her dirty. She didn’t deserve it."

Liquorose shows off fleshy backside

Professional dancer and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shina Ya Eye star Roseline Afije, better known as Liquorose, got her fans gushing after she shared new photos of herself online.

The reality star bared her new curvy derriere backside in the lovely swimsuit, and she turned the bare backside for the camera.

The photos sparked hilarious reactions on social media, with many fans suggesting that she has worked on her body.

