BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Cross, has caused a stir online after he shared his recent experience with estate security

The reality star shared a video of his car tire that had been clamped and noted that it was because he parked in front of Tiwa Savage’s house

Cross was heard in the video saying he was going to deal with those involved and internet users reacted to the clip

BBNaija season 6 star, Cross, caused a buzz on social media after his ordeal in front of singer Tiwa Savage’s house.

In a new video making the rounds on social media, the reality star was heard lamenting as he shared a video of his car that had been clamped.

The Shine Ya Eye star explained in the clip that his car was clamped by the estate security because he parked in front of Tiwa Savage’s house.

BBNaija's Cross laments over ordeal in front of Tiwa Savage's house. Photos: @crossda_boss, @tiwasavage

Not stopping there, Cross added that he would make sure to deal with the people who did it.

Nigerians share mixed reactions to Cross’ ordeal in front of Tiwa Savage’s house

After Cross’ video made the rounds online, a number of people had different reactions to it. Read some of them below:

Kashkampkzang:

“Deal with them my guy ”

Mirayor03:

“Deal with who.. estate wey get rule abi? u knw fit ask before parking take ur L n move jo.”

Ezege__gram:

“Carry ur cross commot tiwa house.”

Folaaaaa:

“You parked On private property bros, take your L .”

Benny_lee04:

“We wey nor get money can’t relate.”

Dee_billionaire:

“Them suppose tow am go where you no know ”

Koksiewoksie:

“Calling her name was not needed though.”

Ezprince1010:

“That’s a dead statement. You parked illegally my friend. Chatting sh$t. You won tell us you go Tiwa house.”

Hmm.

