BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Mike Edwards, has caused a buzz on social media over his great feat in his sporting career

The reality show star represented Nigeria in high jump at the recently held Commonwealth Games

Mike’s son, Matthew, was seen cheering his father on in an adorable video as he participated in the sports

Big Brother Nigeria Pepper Dem star, Mike Edwards, has gone on to achieve great things after the end of the reality show.

In a new development, Mike represented Nigeria and Africa at the recently held Commonwealth Games and it caused a buzz on social media.

The sportsman took to social media to share a video of himself at the event as he rocked Nigeria’s colours and participated in the high jump.

BBNaija star Mike represents Nigeria at Commonwealth Games. Photos: @airreys, @itspsd

According to Mike, it was a big honour to finally represent the country. He added that he was feeling so many emotions to put into words.

He wrote:

“SPOTLIGHT. BIG STAGE HISTORY WAS MADE.

What an honor to finally represent Nigeria and the entire African Continent at the Commonwealth Games ✅ 6th in the final and so many emotions to put in words. Thank you all for taking this journey with me.”

See the touching video below:

Mike’s son claps for his father in adorable video

The BBNaija stars family were present at the event to show him great support and his young son, Matthew, appeared to be the proudest of all.

Little Matthew was seen clapping energetically for his father in an adorable video that left fans gushing. See photos of Mike with his family below:

Nigerians celebrate BBNaija Mike’s achievement as Commonwealth Games

