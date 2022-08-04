BBNaija Level Up star, Eloswag, is currently on the lips of Nigerians but for very interesting reasons

The young reality star was spotted snoring loudly and in a strange way on the show and it raised a number of reactions

Some online users found it very amusing while others wondered why someone with his small frame could make such a sound

BBNaija season 7 star, Eloswag, is one Level Up housemate who has caused a buzz on social media.

Just recently, a video made the rounds online showing the young man sleeping and snoring loudly.

In the video clip, Eloswag made strange deep noises from his throat as he slept and it caused quite a stir online.

BBNaija's Eloswag trends for snoring in scary way. Photos: @bigbronaija, @eloswager

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Internet users react to Eloswag’s snoring video

Not long after the clip went viral, a number of people shared their hot takes and tried to give reasons for the snoring. Others however questioned why a person with such a small frame could snore so deeply. Read some of their comments below:

Noble_igwe:

“He must have been very tired … and I think he’s position is also bad.”

Nnediorazu_:

“A lot of people laughing in the comment section snore more than him.”

Mrscatherine_grey:

“& na because I dey fear to snore for national TV make me never go BBNaija oh ”

Debbscott_chantel:

“For a slim person ? Wow ”

Choco_timmy:

“Wetin happen this one na trailer oo Ahnn .”

Kceewonder:

“Small body, big engine ‍♂.”

Folah_____:

“No be biggie alarm be that.”

Lolagold_:

“We are on it presently! We are working on putting that sound on tiktok! So help us God! ”

Eucharia_nwa:

“Ehhhh na trailer be this oooooo”

Legemiami_daughter:

“He dey sound like big brother Alarm .”

Arbietalker_:

“Blood of jesus...when no be say na ultimate search task e do .”

Interesting.

Eloswag stylishly campaigns for Peter Obi on BBNaija

The much awaited BBNaija season 7 finally kicked off on July 24th and some of the housemates already made bold moves that helped them stand out.

One of such housemates is Eloswag. This young man might have been relegated to the background but he won the first Head of House game.

The BBN star also appeared to use the opportunity to make a bold “political” statement that has now caused a buzz online.

Eloswag was seen rocking a hoodie in the house that had the words “Be obedient and useful” written at the back with his name written boldly on the front of the outfit.

Source: Legit.ng