Popular actress Mide Martins is currently trending on Twitter after she featured in a skit with comedian Mr Macaroni

Known for her quick temper in movies, Mide did not disappoint as she switched up from zero to hundred as Macaroni's second wife

The actress' flawless performance and role execution has got Nigerians hailing and talking about her

Nollywood actress Mide Funmi Martins is an industry favourite amongst others simply because she never fails to deliver her roles.

The actress known for her terrible temper and ability to insult and drag anyone in movies brought out her A-game in a skit with Mr Macaroni.

Nollywood's Mide Martins features in Mr Macaroni's skit Photo credit: @mydemartins/@mrmacaronii

Source: Instagram

The actress in the video as the comedian's second wife dragged his friend and dropped hilarious punchlines.

As as the time of this report, the actress is trending on Twitter with fans dishing their opinions on the timeline.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Check out reactions to Mide Martins' performance

@Herdunney1:

"I love Mide martins...mama no nonsense "

@Ashyrule001:

"I don't want to know how mad the mother-in-law or anyone is in a movie, if Mide Martins is the wife and the person passes his/her boundary, Mide go scatter everywhere. That lady is the younger version of Lola Idije, their madness is from Jupiter "

@oluwapelumi_ii:

"I love Mide Martins mehn, she’s so chaotic "

@GeorgiousLuv:

"Mide Martins always giving her best to what she does. Omo Daddy wa @mrmacaronii you don pass your boundary this time around."

@Tee_extra_:

"I mean When she is acting cool, know that something is fishy. Mide Martins can't be all that cool"

@Lumaydee:

"Daddy wa Just let me tell you that Mide Martins is bringing her younger sisters: Wunmi Toriola and Awelewa to your house next week as ASUU is still on strike. Probably, their mother Lola Idije might come as well. GOD will safe you."

Mide Martins unveils ‘Miss Pepeye’ Yetunde Barnabas' baby’s names

Popular Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas also known as Miss Pepeye welcomed her first child with her footballer husband abroad.

The actress' godmother Mide Martins, 8 days after the baby's arrival has taken to social media to unveil her names.

An excited Martins who has since taken the title of grandma shared a photo of the newborn and in her caption welcomed her to the world.

Source: Legit.ng