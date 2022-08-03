Popular Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her beautiful twin daughters

The movie star who like to keep her life private made an exception as she posted a video she made with her children before an event

Sola Sobowale's fans and colleagues flooded her comment section with beautiful messages for her daughters

Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale is in a celebratory mood today August 3 as her twin daughters turn a year older.

The King of Boys as she is fondly called shared a video of herself and her girls all dressed up, looking gorgeous before an owambe.

Sola Sobowale's daughters celebrate birthday Photo credit: @solasobowale

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the post, the actress prayed for her children as she gushed over them.

"Happy birthday my darling babies Ejire ..My God will keep paving ways for you and perfect all that concerns you IJN . God bless you my sweet daughters ❤❤❤. Enjoy your day."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians celebrate Sola Sobowale's twins

faithiawilliams:

"Happy beautiful birthday eyin. Ejire oba omo "

ajokesilva:

"Happy birthday to the Twins...the lines will continue to fall for them in pleasant places.❤️"

nosagram:

"My darling girls; happy happy birthday "

iamamakahh:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful daughters, May God continue to bless and keep them safe and sound always."

kayybaba1:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful sisters, long life and prosperity "

bukoladorcas52:

"Happy birthday to you both!! You will both live long to Celebrate many more beautiful years to come in Jesus name amen Congratulations Maam ❤️"

mostvaluablepapi:

"Motherhood u will live to eat d fruit of ur labour ma. This is beautiful but u have paid d price "

adediwurablarkgold:

"Mama, you will eat the fruit of your labour in sound health IJN."

Sola Sobowale on abandoning Nollywood to raise her kids

Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale is ruling movie screens again these days, but this is coming years after she packed her bags and bid goodbye to stardom.

The actress was recently a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwo’s show, With Chude, and she had a lot to share about her journey.

Explaining why she took a break from the movie industry some years ago, Sobowale said it was a sacrifice she made for her children.

