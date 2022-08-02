Famous Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel reveals in a recent interview what he does before getting too personal with ladies that dance with him on stage

Kizz made this revelation to Cthagod on his radio program "The Breakfast Club" after he questioned him about always getting quite personal with ladies

The Buga crooner responded to the query that he always asks for the permission of the ladies he gets lively with on stage

Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel has said he constantly seeks the permission of the ladies he dances with on stage before getting frisky with them.

The Woju crooner is currently on tour in the United States and was on "The Breakfast Club" on Monday, August 1st 2020.

Kizz Daniel says he asks for permission before touching ladies that dance with him on stage Photo credit: @kizzdaniel

While on the morning radio program hosted by Lenard Cthagod, he revealed how he manages to get flirty with his female fans who come on stage to dance with him.

Kizz Daniel is one of Nigeria's most talented singers, with a fast-growing global brand. The singer's latest single, "Buga", is one of the biggest songs out of Nigeria in the last 6-months.

Watch the interview below:

See how netizens reacted to Kizz Daniels' response:

@makas.bestie

"Wow so respectful."

@imoleoluwa894

"So respectful ."

@officialdequez

"Ask for permission guys hmm to avoid story that touch ."

@iam_elochi

"Sabi boy ."

@lima.deen

"Love this for him."

@amaka_denise

"Oh, so he is wants us to be singing BUGA for US... Did he show up late? "

@dee_lush

"Don't 4get to tag Anggg"

Fans throw papers & cups and demand a refund in a viral video as Kizz Daniel arrives 3 hours late to a show in the US

Legit.ng recalls earlier reporting when the Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel trended on social media over his performance at a show in the USA.

Kizz Daniel was to perform at a show in the US, but the reports revealed he was 3 hours late as fans expressed their displeasure.

Reports have it that the Nigerian singer performed for only 30 minutes which left the showgoers angry as they expressed their anger by throwing papers and cups on the stage while demanding a refund.

