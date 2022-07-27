Controversial singer, Portable has been trending since news broke out that he has lost his nominations at the 2022 Headies awards

The Zazoo crooner lost his two nominations over his unguided utterances since he got nominated for the award

Nigerians have shared mixed reactions about his disqualification, and the topic has shot him to number one on the Twitter trend list

Nigerian singer Portable, who is enjoying an impressive rise to fame, got a major blow on his road to becoming a superstar.

The Zazoo crooner lost his two nominations at the 2022 Headies award over his threats to other nominees in his category and associating himself with a dreaded cult group.

Nigerians react to Portable's Headies disqualification.

The decision of the organisers of the award to disqualify Portable has sparked massive reactions in the online community, with his name currently sitting at the number on the Twitter trending topic.

Portable reacts to his Headies disqualification

The singer initially shared a video to brag about his other achievements as he reacted to his Headies disqualification.

In the video with his wife, Portable noted that he has no regret over his actions because he is rich and famous.

Read what Nigerians are saying about Portable's disqualification below:

UgwunnaEjikem:

"Im not happy with the fact that Portable was just disqualified from the Headies and tbh I’m pissed. Makes no sense fr...

Because it is not enough. Besides this well deserved disqualification, he needs at least 2 sessions of psych eval too."

Papinla_:

"Since Portable has been disqualified,headies should just put Asake in the rookie category."

Attah_akor:

"Portable has lost his nomination for the Headies award,. He should be taken to yabaleft and admitted into a ward next."

Maxvayshia:

"Portable being disqualified from headies award is not even the issue. It is how his name got there at all that me i am concerned about."

Humbi2:

"Besides this well-deserved disqualification, he needs sessions of psych eval too."

ImportedAlhaji:

"Headies dey use style tell Portable shey nah psychiatric hospital bed space he suppose dey fight for, shey no be Headies award."

Alhassanlight:

"Headies has no right to disqualify Portable because Olamide, Burna boy have done worst."

Headies 2022: Portable threatens to kill if he loses

Nigerian singer Portable has a reputation for being a social media chatterbox, and he just might have put himself in trouble with the post shared on Instagram.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Headies Award organisers released the much-anticipated nomination list, and Portable was nominated in two different categories.

The Zazu hitmaker bagged himself a nomination in the street-hop artiste category and was also nominated for rookie of the year category respectively. He threatened to kill the winners of the categories if he failed to win.

Source: Legit.ng