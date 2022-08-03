A vibrant military officer stole the spotlight at the 70th birthday of Tepa Kontihene with his masterful rapping prowess

In a clip online, he performs one of the popular songs of the multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie

The enthralling video on the Facebook page of blogger Zionfelix has amassed more than 80,000 views and tons of reactions from viewers

A talented military man stole the limelight when he grabbed a microphone and showed his masterful rapping skills at the 70th birthday of Tepa Kontihene.

In a video shared by Zionfelix on Facebook, the man is seen performing one of the popular songs of Sarkodie, an award-winning Ghanaian rapper.

The man was on stage delighting a crowd with Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahouf3 born Yaw Adu, and a live band.

Photos of Sarkodie. Credit: Zionfelix/sarkodie (IG)

Source: UGC

He delivered an impressive rap flow on the mic, erupting cheers from the crowd at the ceremony.

The video has raked in more than 80,000 views and tons of reactions. YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

Peeps loved his performance

Starboy Gee commented:

''He is not the only person performing Sarkodie's song. My mum always does that anytime my father got her angry.''

Augustus Keteku said:

''Why must he sleep on the floor fooling come inside.''

Wine Glass commented:

''People are just surviving. They are not doing what they truly love.''

Emmanuel Amankwah said:

''Wow, nice performance, Sir. I respect you.''

Jerti Ndonbi Collins Junoir commented:

''The guy is good.''

Gyasi Micheal said:

'' This is lovely, you should have tagged him then.''

