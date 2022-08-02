A South African woman dropped jaws as she took the stage of Australian The Voice to perform Sia’s hit song, Chandelier

The woman named Thando has gone viral on social media after her powerful performance had people in awe all over the globe

Social media users were blown away by the performance and thanked Thando for representing the country the way she did

An African woman dropped jaws and snapped necks at The Voice Australia when she took the stage and belted Sia’s hit song, Chandelier. Gurl can bust a note!

Thando has left people in awe of her performance in ‘The Voice Australia’. Image: Instagram / @thndo.music

Source: UGC

The African continent is filled with untapped talent that is opening eyes all over the globe. This lady is just one more African person who showed the world what our people are made of.

TikTok account @_bestofthevoice_ proudly shared a clip of an African woman named Thando belting Chandelier on the stage of Australian The Voice. The notes she can reach are hair-raising and the judges' faces say it all.

Social media users stand and clap for the woman and her incredible performance

There is no denying that Thando has it down! Sis has the voice of a thousand angels and then some. People flooded the comment section with messages of pure awe and pride.

Take a look:

@iamnomi said:

“Ooooh my world, her voice just gave me goosebumps! You have such an amazing voice! #ProudlyAfrican”

@Batho Mkhondo said:

“Africa well represented!!!”

@busisiwebetty530 said:

“I salute you lady!”

@Ese said:

“That feeling you can't really describe with words cos words won't do justice... melody of angels!”

