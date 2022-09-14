American rapper NLE Choppa recently had fufu for the first time and he made sure to capture the moment on camera

A video making the rounds captured the music star looking excited as he treated himself to the African delicacy

Social media users had different things to say with one lady pointing out how the rapper enjoyed the meal like it was not his first time trying it out

American rapper NLE Choppa has joined the growing list of international superstars who have treated themselves to popular African delicacies.

Just recently, a video of the rapper surfaced on social media in which he was spotted trying out fufu and soup for the first time.

An excited NLE Choppa dipped moderate morsels of fufu into a big bowl of soup and he appeared satisfied with what he tasted.

The rapper tried more morsels before helping himself to a glance of drink that was also spotted on the table.

Social media users react

theresaokoye55 said:

"What kind of watery soup is this."

p.r.e.t.t.y.k.a.y said:

"Who made that Egusi? That was made with soo much disrespect! ."

everybodyhatemuller_ said:

"Who give this one fufu and water ."

joeblinks_richie1 said:

"Lol na the way e chew am like rice tire me."

beautykarawoh said:

"Oga na cruise u dey catch.. How u go eat fufu con step am down with sprite drink ."

23_interiors said:

"Why him Dey chew am like yam ."

iamqualityking said:

"Nothing special because we still dae eat their own food‍♂️."

r_rheeta said:

"I no believe say na him first time be thishim don Dey eat am on a low since."

Lori Harvey tries fufu and soup in video

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that American Model Lori Harvey tried out a local Nigerian delicacy and she had a lot to say about it.

Lori was seen in a video eating Fufu and Egusi and went on to top it with a bottle of palm wine which she called palm juice.

The video, which went viral on social media received different reactions from Nigerians who couldn’t but laugh over the way she ate it.

