Popular skit-maker Brain Jotter, in his usual funny manner, announced he had just released a new track for Burna Boy

The comedian shared a video of himself dancing and used Super Kids’ Show Me Your Dance Step as the background music

However, his caption to the post got everyone talking as he claimed he just released a song for the Grammy award-winning singer and hoped he liked it.

In his usual funny manner, Nigerian skit maker and comedian Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie better known as Brain Jotter, caused a stir on Instagram as he announced he had released a track for Burna Boy.

The comedian shared a video on his Instagram page, which shows him dancing on a stage and added the song Show Me Your Dance by Super Kids as the background music.

Basketmouth joins others, react to Brain Jotter's new track. Credit: @brainjotter @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

In his caption to the video, Brain Jotter announced that he had just released a new track for Grammy award winner Burna Boy and that he hoped Burna liked it.

He, however, urged everyone to kindly help him tag Burna Boy to the post and hoped that the singer supported his dreams.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote: I just released a new track for @burnaboygram. I hope he likes it. Please tag him to support my dreams.”

Check out the video below:

Basket Mouth, Cute Abiola, others react to Brain Jotter’s video

His post generated a lot of reactions from fellow comedians as they all reacted funnily. Comedia Basketmouth, Cutie Abiola, Broda Shaggi, Mr Macaroni and others took to the comment section of the post to share what they think about his 'new track'.

Check out there reactions below:

thecuteabiola:

"Oponu omo "

basketmouth:

"See better Jam na!!!"

poco_lee:

"I don miss this Gbedu oooo gbawaram egu"

jaybeesaxj:

"What type of playing is this?? ."

jaybeesaxj:

"This your song can't even enter Naijaloaded"

gloo_reyy:

"God abeg.... Na only me and 3 others normal for this country"

rulerboyy:

"Your dream wey don tire?? Abi which of your dreams gangan? Your comedy dream abi music dream, make we know who to tag o, abi kin taggiii Portable niii bayiii "

Brain Jotter Moves Mother to Tears After Buying Her a Car

Legit.ng reported that Popular Nigerian skit maker, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel with stage name, Brain Jotter bought a car for his mother.

Taking to social media via his TikTok page, the popular comedian shared an emotional video of the moment he gave his mum the car.

The funny man visited his mother’s shop and showed her the car. However, she was in disbelief and went back to sit in her shop.

Source: Legit.ng