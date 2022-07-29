Veteran Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia has said he finds the impeachment threats against President Muhammadu Buhari hilarious

The Afroreggae musician shared his two cents about President Buhari's impeachment in a video posted on his official Instagram page

2baba slammed the idea of the impeachment while noting that everyone hides behind the convenient excuse of blaming the president for everything

Veteran singer and one of the biggest musical export out of Nigeria, Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba, released a video to mock the move by Nigerian legislators to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

2baba's Instagram video slammed the legislators led by the Senate minority leader Philip Aduda.

2face Idibia has slammed Nigerian senators as hilarious people for trying to impeach President Buhari

Source: Instagram

The singer noted in his post that every political office holder in the country is responsible for the problems the country is afflicted with, not just the president.

However, he said all of them take the easy route out to blame the president for everything wrong with the country.

2face also charged Nigerians in his post to hold their senators, House of Reps members and every political office holder accountable for their responsibilities.

The African queen crooner captioned his post with the message below:

"Know Your Hon. Reps and Senators. Ask them what have done or will do with the constituency money for constituency projects. Vote Wisely. E don RED"

Nigerians agree with 2baba

Read the reactions the post garnered below:

@askdamz

"People, the PVC registration ends 31st July! Please go get yours if you haven't already!!!"

@thisiskaha

"Naija be like Ludo for my eye now.. E deep pass as we see am bro.."

@jbeautyfull

"Exactly what I say and more… jokers"

@oluwa_bullet

"When the neck is weak dey head cannot stay"

@abodundeolagoke

"Naija come be like your glasses we know understand again "

@mr.2kay

"You are so right"

@ewa_is_a_bae

"How come one part of ur lens is round and the second is in a rectangular shape? Abi am d only one seeing it?"

Singer 2baba donates Ultramodern recording studio to O.A.U

Legit.ng recalls reporting some months back that the veteran Nigerian singer, 2baba, wants the students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife to not only focus on academics but also activate their latent musical talents.

The singer decided to build and donate a state-of-the-art music studio to the institution, and Nigerians have reacted massively to his commendable gesture.

2baba had used his record label, Hypertek Digital's official Instagram handle, to announce and share moments from the studio unveiling.

