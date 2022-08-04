An old video showing Wizkid’s encounter with some overzealous fans has resurfaced in the online community

During the middle of a performance on stage, one of the fans lept on the stage and held onto Wizkid, reaping his outfit in the process

The singer’s bouncers immediately swung into action and yanked the fan off but Wizkid instructed them to bring him back

Nigerian singer Wizkid has millions of fans all over the world who would go the extra mile to show their love for him.

Just recently, an old clip of the Made in Lagos (MIL) musician’s encounter with fans at a concert made it back to the online community.

Old video of Wizkid resurfaces. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

During his performance of Essence, one fan lept unto the stage and he was immediately thrown off by the security details.

However, when Wizkid made it to a different part of the stage, another fan gained access and tugged at his outfit.

The bouncers swung into action again and sent the fan back to join other members of the audience. Surprisingly, after regaining composure, Wizkid called on the bouncers to bring the individual back on stage.

He went on to give him a shout-out and promised to give him something major. Watch the clip below:

Social media reacts

dope_tessy said:

"I still love you big wiz ."

temiloluwa_gram said:

"Seem nobody heard what he said.... he said before I leave here I’ll give you something very solid give him bottle water and champagne enjoy yourself ."

iphemama_store said:

"Na why my guy no dey like wear cloth,make dem no tear ham finish...the love is real❤️."

fabprecee said:

"Fan love is good but this is harassment not love. These fans are doing too much. No wonder Burna doesn't condone it."

jacquelinewabara_pr said:

"With all due respect why don't organisers just put 4/ 5 meter moat around a 2ft high stage .No human can jump that high to that distance."

Wizkid stirs reactions as he professes love for Davido, Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng Wizkid proved to fans that all is well between him and colleagues, Davido and Burna Boy, even if they don’t relate all the time.

During his performance at the Afronation concert in Portugal, the Made in Lagos crooner took a moment to mention how he has nothing but love for the singers.

Wizkid’s love declaration got fans screaming and social media users also had different things to say.

Source: Legit.ng