A young Nigerian man has proven the fact that social media is powerful for self-promotion in this age

The talented man became popular in 2021 when his covers of Davido's Jowo and Wizkid's Essence got people praising him.

A year after that online fame, Don Jazzy revealed that the young man has been signed to his Mavin Records label

A young man with the Twitter handle @boyspyce who went viral in 2021 as his amazing voice captured people's hearts in 2021 has joined Mavin Records.

Remember that in 2021 his videos became a sensation online as he sang the cover of Davido's song. After that, he also gave a beautiful performance to Wizkid's track.

Don Jazzy said that the young man was patient enough to go through training. Photo source: @donjazzy, @boyspyce

Source: Instagram

He was patient with training

In a post on Thursday, April 14, Don Jazzy official revealed that he has signed him, asking him people to welcome him to the Mavin family.

The music boss praised @boysspyce for being patient with the signing process as he stuck with training and got done with it. Jazzy revealed he first messaged the artiste in 2019.

A part of Jazzy's words read:

"He has been recording judiciously since I first messaged him on Christmas Day 2019."

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

janemena said:

"Yaaaayyyyyyyyyyyyyy super super super happy…..can’t wait to dance to his first song with the Mavins congratulations."

theresaedem said:

"Inspiring caption! Congratulations to him."

olahlekan_kabir said:

"I Remember his Essence Cover which blew up the internet Last Year... wooooow I fell inlove with his sound immediately. He's got passion and he sings with all his heart....this is a wonderful addition to the Mavin family for real and I'm not even capping."

nekie_neka said:

"Awwww. This is sooo niccee!! I remember seeing this guy on the TL the other year and noting how talented he is. It's lovely to see he joined Mavin Records!"

Source: Legit.ng