Legendary music star, 2Baba Idibia, has wowed most of his fans as he records yet another grand breaking achievement

The singer donated a state of the art recording studio at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife

Photos and videos from the new ultramodern studio have emerged online and Nigerians have commended the singer for the lovely move

Veteran Nigerian singer, 2Baba, wants the students of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife to not only focus on academics but also activate the latent musical talents in them.

2Baba donates studio to OAU. Credit: @hypertekdigital

Source: Instagram

The singer decided to build and donate a state of the art music studio in the institution and Nigerians have reacted massively to his commendable gesture.

2Baba used his record label, Hypertek Digital Instagram handle to make the announcement and share moments from the studio unveiling.

Photos and videos of the studio unveiling event have emerged online and Nigerians loved what they saw.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out one of them below:

Check out the interiors of the lovely studio below:

Nigerians commend 2Baba

Nigerians have reacted differently to 2Baba's latest commendable feat, most of them expressed their admiration for the singer and the new studio.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Naomicrystal1:

"Steady doing great things."

_Ekundharyor:

"This is huge .. Bless you baba."

Doubuzofficial:

"Study 2Baba. It has been an amazing class since 2004."

Xavi_vibez:

"Baba invite me come over to come Voice abeg, ma jams plenty."

Jondoemic:

"Make baba sign future generations artists so money go dey long."

Martinseje:

"Congratulatoins.......Eje gble eje........more more grease to ya elbow....... Maximum respect Sir 2BABA."

2Baba, Wizkid top list of Nigerian singers who dropped out of school

Legit.ng previously compiled a list of Nigerian singers who dropped their education pursuit for blossoming music careers.

These stars made it to different higher institutions at a point in their lives but they had to halt it and focus on being superstar musicians.

It is interesting to note that 2Baba Idibia made the list because he sang about it in one of his introductory tracks as a solo artiste.

Olamide and Wizkid were also on the list.

Source: Legit.ng