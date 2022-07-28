Nigerian singer Davido is well on his way to breaking a record if his 2019 A Good Time album continues to do numbers

Fans of the singer are currently rejoicing on social media as the album managed to find its way to the number four spot on the Nigeria Apple Music chart

As expected, the feat has generated mixed reactions, but fans of Davido are optimistic that the album will clinch the first spot from Burna Boy's Love Damini

Nigerian singer Davido, as at the time of this report, is trending on Twitter following a new feat that his 2019 album A Good Time just achieved.

Almost three years after its release, AGT is back on the number four spot on the Nigeria Apple Music chart, all thanks to the singer's amazing fans.

Fans rejoice as Davido's AGT album makes a come back on Apple chart Photo credit: @davido/@DAVIDO_STATS

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy's Love Damini, released earlier this month, sits comfortably at the number one spot, but Davido's fans already have their eyes on it.

"@davido’s ‘A Good Time’ album re-enters the Top 5 on Nigeria Apple Music Top Albums Chart at #4 (+3)."

See the tweet below:

Reactions to AGT's feat

@iam_crystalglow:

"Tatibijis right now thinking they are FCs ."

@OLUWAFAM99:

"Abeg I no see made in Lagos again Wizkid fc wetin happned now."

@NnaEmek91969836:

"Heading to No:1"

@___SHANTI__:

"A CLASSIC!! You can't deny that. E no go funny if e enter no 1 Sha We can take this to top 3 30BG let's go"

@cruiz_7:

"He didn’t promote this Album enough I’m livid!"

@_odoba:

"Make una just pray make e no hit number one!!! If not, e no go funny here for una."

@Tiomoney1308:

"At this point,Love Damini get ready to bounce"

@hexsti:

"Burna should be ready to leave number 1 for the real 001."

