Veteran Nollywood actress Ada Ameh passed away weeks ago and many Nigerians have continued to mourn her sudden demise

However, a name that has popped up in the mind of many as they mourn this movie icon is fellow actress Empress Njamah

Through thick and thin, Njamah’s show of genuine and sincere friendship with Ameh till her last days has inspired people to redefine the way they interpret their roles as friends

Before her sudden demise on Sunday, July 17, Nigerian actress Ada Ameh carried on with a heavy burden that occasionally made her cave. The lively videos shared on her official Instagram page weren’t enough to hide the pains that she tried so much to hide from the world.

One could say life as Ameh knew it took an entirely different meaning in October 2020 after losing her only child, Aladi God Gift. This was one loss that rattled the core of her being and the reason isn’t hidden from those who have paid attention to Ameh’s life.

Empress Njamah and Ada Ameh: Definition of true friendship. Photo: @adaameh/@empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

In a 2021 interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Ameh opened up about welcoming her daughter when she was just a teenager.

“I got pregnant in March and I had my baby in December same year. That means I got pregnant when I was 13 plus. The most beautiful part is that, on my 15th birthday, my baby was barely five months old,” Ameh told the journalist.

This was a mother-daughter relationship that naturally grew into a deep friendship since all they had was each other as they trod their paths in life.

Ameh and her daughter were gist partners, confidants for each other, prayer partners and would have ridden for each other till the end. Unfortunately, death snatched Ameh’s Gift, leaving her behind in a thick web of loneliness...

Ada Ameh and Empress Njamah

Celebrity friendships are not new in the entertainment industry. In fact, it is a matter of finding the snail where the shell is. Some of these friendships were paraded for the world to see while others were guarded and allowed to thrive without the world's prying eyes.

This could be said of the friendship between late Ameh and fellow Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah. Many had not paid attention to this pair understandably because they fell under the category of those who preferred to let things blossom without fanfare.

Maybe an occasional birthday shout-out on Instagram, but it was nothing in the ranks of a Waje/Omawumi, Bimbo Oshin/Jaiye Kuti, Chioma Chukwuka/Omoni Oboli and Eniola Badmus/Funke Akindele friendship.

However, the world will come to pay rapt attention to this pair when it mattered the most...

Empress as Ameh's comforter

Like quick-fire, Njamah swung into action and pulled Ameh out from the cloud of darkness that had gathered over her following her daughter’s death. The actress who has been noticeably absent from the movie scenes while building her own empire dropped everything to cater to her grieving friend.

Njamah’s singular mantra at the time was to “Be that friend!” and it was clear as day to everyone who watched Ameh struggle to accept the reality of her daughter’s demise.

In November 2020, after Ameh’s daughter had been buried, Njamah shared a video showing the moment she bid her friend goodbye as she headed back to Lagos. In the caption that accompanied the post, Njama wrote:

“MY JOB WAS TO MAKE YOU LAUGH N COMFORT YOU THE BEST WAY I KNOW, but GOD is the almighty COMFORTER and he knows best. These few days and nights have been filled with tears, laughter, midnight prayers, memories, I know it will take time for you to heal, but u will be fine. Remember all we talked about and stay blessed,”

The sad goodbye, however, wasn’t the end of Njamah’s duty of friendship to her heartbroken friend.

What followed in the months and years to come was an unabashed, genuine and overwhelming display of true friendship that made many people question and take a second look at how they interpret their roles as friends.

In November 2020, just weeks after Ameh buried her daughter, Njamah organized a thoughtful posthumous birthday party for the deceased who would have clocked a new age.

Ameh, who had no idea of what had been planned, broke down in tears upon her arrival at the venue.

Again, in January 2021, as many ushered in the New Year and basked in the euphoria of the season, Njamah was there to comfort her grieving friend.

"See who still cries at night... see swollen eyes...She needs your prayers, trust me when I say she needs our prayers, it’s not magic, not easy losing an only child," Njamah wrote as she called on people to join her in helping Ameh weather the storm

In May 2021, Njamah once again got busy and organized a cosy party for Ameh would have otherwise watched her birthday pass by.

Colleagues like Desmond Elliot, Fred Amata and Olumide Oworu among others all came out to make Ameh feel special.

Even in the heat of Ameh's suffering and her battle with mental health, Njamah was still a shoulder to lean on.

After the actress cried out on social media, Njamah took on a 'babysitting' duty as she called on people to continue praying for her friend.

"All we can say is thanks for all your prayers, encouragement, love, sweet words, advice,calls, and messages…we can only keep PRAYING...I didn’t ignore all your tags,I have been babysitting (or should I say adult sitting) according to @adaameh IT IS WELL..." Njama wrote.

Losing a friend

During the early hours of Monday, July 18, when Ameh's death was still a rumour that raised concerns on social media, Legit.ng placed a call to Njamah.

"I can't talk right now," Njamah said with a hushed tone.

When the news was finally confirmed, concerned Nigerians flooded Njamah's social media page to comfort her. Indeed, these were two deaths masked as one. It was the death of Ameh, and sadly, the death of a friendship that had come so alive.

Njamah finally broke her silence much later on Monday, July 18. It was a symbolic black photo accompanied by three emoticons that communicated the shattered state of her heart.

It was silence from the actress until she returned again with a message thanking everyone who had checked up on her.

However, she spoke again on Friday, July 29, with a post that has left many with a bitter-sweet rush of emotions. Bitter because it mirrors Njamah's state of mind, sweet because it beautifully captured a moment they shared when Ameh was still alive.

Nigerians speak

"Their friendship was an inspiration, especially from the perspective of their age differences," social media expert, Crackit, told this author in a brief chat.

He continued:

"Someone younger being friends with someone older and you could see that there was no sign of 'fear', especially as it concerns the jokes they make about each other on social media. It goes to show that irrespective of age, we just need to be on the same wavelength with someone we call a friend, or else that friendship cannot work.

On what he learnt from the friendship of Njamah and Ameh, he said:

"They taught me that sometimes all you can do is just be there. You might not have all the money or even be able to solve the problem the person is facing, but being there would forever be in that person's memory...that you never left their side in their darkest moment."

Another friend of Njamah, Fisayo (not real name) observed the friendship of Ameh and Njamah from a considerable distance and according to her, "Empress loved Ada selflessly."

She said it was a friendship that saw both individuals willing to go the extra mile for each other.

"Both of them can go out of their ways to make each other happy, and you would find them in the company of one another except the other is on set."

Even though late Ameh is garnering attention at the moment, Fisayo added that Njamah always had a reputation for going all-out for her friends.

"Empress loves all her friends as much as she loves herself. Having Empress in your corner is like having someone who has got your back always."

Legit.ng also gathered some comments that have been left on Njamah's page over the past few days. Read below:

latashalagos:

"A friend in deed you were @empressnjamah. May God keep you strong. I love you sis ❤️ She’s with the angels now."

sammy_alomo:

"I couldn't help but shed tears, this is pure love. Empress Njama u are such a sweet soul. Happy birthday Mama Ada Ameh."

mandybio1:

"You are a beautiful soul @empressnjamah . Thank you for lifting her spirit... It hurts so much to loose someone so dear."

ebelleokaro:

"You brought Joy and Laughter into her Life, may same always be your portion...You are a Wonderful Soul❤️."

There's no denying that Njamah's genuine show of love and affection for her friend Ameh has forced people to cast a second gaze at those they call friends.

The sad days would come, but true friendship, above all, will make them all the more bearable...

Ada Ameh's younger sisters speaks on funeral arrangements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the younger sister to Ada Ameh, Abahi Ameh came out to rebuff some misconceptions about the family of the late actress.

According to the late actress' younger sister, contrary to some false impressions in public about their family, they are large and functional and can never be wiped off.

She, however, announced that the family has started preparations for the burial and has agreed on August 25 and 26 for the burial ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng