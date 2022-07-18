Condolence messages have poured in for veteran Nollywood actress Ada Ameh following her sudden demise

The comic actress had been active on her social media page over the past few weeks with her last video showing her with friends

Legit.ng has compiled some videos showing the movie star’s happy and active moments before she left the world without notice

It is indeed a sad and troubling period for friends and family members of Nollywood actress Ada Ameh who has been reported dead.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the movie star’s demise had started as rumours on social media which gave her fans a course for concern.

Ada Ameh's last moments captured. Photo: @adaameh

Source: Instagram

During a brief phone call with her best friend, Empress Njamah, the actress simply stated that she cannot talk at the moment. However, AGN president, Emeka Rollas, eventually confirmed the sad news in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

Amid the troubling news, Legit.ng takes a look at some video posts shared by the actress over the past few weeks.

1. Ameh spotted dining with friends

The actress appeared lively and bubbly in a video post uploaded to her Instagram page on Sunday, July 17.

Ameh in the caption that accompanied the post had ushered her fans and followers on the platform into the new week.

"Happy new week fams ❤️❤️ This trip for my friends elder sister, is just an enjoyment gallow!!! Thanks my darling sister phil," she wrote.

2. Ameh spotted at the airport

Two days earlier, the comic movie star was spotted in the company of friends as she prepared to catch a flight.

Ameh appeared so full of life and she even made jokes with other women who were with her.

In her caption, the actress appreciated a fashion vendor who made the cloth she wore.

3. Ada Ameh seen enjoying inside plain

On the same day, The Johnson's actress uploaded a video where she was seen dancing inside an aircraft.

Ameh had an apple in hand as she munched the fruit and entertainer others who were aboard the aircraft.

In her caption, the movie star appreciated her friends and the good people she has been blessed with

4. Actress spotted with Your View ladies

On July 1, the actress joined ladies on TVC's breakfast show, Your View, for an exciting episode.

Ameh rocked a beautiful jumpsuit and she was seen busting moves to Kizz Daniel's Buga song.

"It was all fun today at #yourview these ladies are super intelligent abeg," she wrote while sharing the post.

5. Ada Ameh ushers fans into new week

Just as the month of June was about to wrap up, the actress uploaded a cheerful video where she ushered her fans into the new week.

Ameh couldn't stop gushing over how pretty she appeared as she had just gotten a new hairdo.

Ada Ameh cries out over mental health

Legit.ng reported that Ada Ameh made a video where she talked about some issues she was battling with.

The actress revealed a company sued her after she failed to handle the project assigned to her.

Ada said she was unable to do the job as she was battling mental health at the time she got the offer.

