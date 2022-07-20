George Deegha, a partner of the late actress Ada Ameh, has penned a heartfelt message in her honour following her death

The businessman described Ada as his friend, partner and soul mate, adding that he feels lost and alone without her

George stressed that he would never get over the death of the actress as many took to the comment section to console him

Many who shared personal experiences with late actress Ada Ameh continue to grieve after her sudden death. The actress' partner, George Deegha, is the latest to pen a heartfelt message as he mourns her death.

In a statement via his social media timeline, the businessman shared a photo of the late actress as he spoke about what she meant to him and how he would not be able to get over her death.

Ada Ameh's partner has penned an emotional note as he mourns. Credit: @gmdeegha

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“How my world crumbled before me, I have lost you, you were my friend, partner, soul mate. I feel lost and alone, I do not know what to do. it is a never ending nightmare of pain for me, like a nail being drilled into my heart, aches and pull out . I know I will never get over your death, somehow I have to get through it. this grief is indescribable.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See his post below:

Internet users console Ada Ameh’s partner

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from netizens below:

maryuranta:

"My deepest condolences bro."

doritaedwards:

"May God comfort you sir."

roseokpo:

"So sorry, she was loved from afar "

opase1:

"My Brother, my Heart is bleeding, my condolence am so Heart broken If not for this your post i still have not believe b4, i came to the House today ."

aoneyor:

"pls stay strong, it is well."

Empress breaks down in tears as she sets up condolence register for late Ada Ameh

A few days after the death of Nollywood actress Ada Ameh, many of those close to her, including her friend and colleague Empress Njamah are still unable to bear the loss.

A viral video which surfaced online further left many emotional as Empress broke down in tears as she set up a condolence register for her departed friend and colleague.

The video showed the actress being held by someone as she cried uncontrollably.

Source: Legit.ng