Popular Nigerian singer, Skiibii, recently caused a stir online after he posted a photo of his electrical bill

The music star had been slammed with a bill to pay over N2.4 million for electricity and he did not seem pleased with it

Skiibii’s electrical bill photo soon went viral on social media and Nigerians had a lot to say about it

Popular Nigerian singer, Skiibii, is currently in the news, but this time over an unpaid bill.

A number of celebs have been known to share interesting details about their lives on social media and this singer took to his page to lament over his electrical bill.

Taking to his Instagram story, Skiibii posted a photo of the over N2.4 million bill he was served by the electric distribution company.

Singer Skiibii slammed with over N2.4m electrical bill. Photos: @skiibii

The singer seemed less than impressed with the amount as he captioned the photo:

“What type of playing is this”.

A look at the bill showed that he was charged N239k for energy used and over N2.1 million as Net arrears.

See the photo below:

Internet users react to Skiibii’s N2.4m electric bill

The photo soon went viral online and a number of fans had things to say. Read some of their comments below:

Amg_baraq:

“Shebi na you sing Biggest boy. No complain oo.”

Cenoblakk_official:

“He day light up the world.”

Iam_bencouture:

“No be you sing that how stars do. And baddest boy .”

Blaqgreek:

“Ode done Dey owe for months now.”

Xkidomania:

“Is it for protection, is it for sleeping well, is it for eating and shi*tting.”

Xity60:

“Your house don turn to Dangote factory .”

Adenikeademoluti:

“Buy meter.”

Seun_michael:

“Net arrears - how many months?”

Hmm.

No light but I got N1.7m NEPA bill - Skiibii

Interestingly, this is not the first time Skiibii will make the news over his electric bill. Legit.ng had earlier reported in April 2022 that the Baddest Boy crooner took to his Snapchat story to rant about bad the situation of things across the nation not minding the location where one lives.

Skiibii faulted the government over the no electricity situation and unavailability of fuel as revealed his huge electricity bill.

"We no get better government oo you better know now cos no light anywhere, no fuel to power generator. The last Nepa bill I got is N1,7 million."

Source: Legit.ng