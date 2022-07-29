BBNaija season 7 housemate, Eloswag, recently caused a buzz online after he seemingly made a political move

The young man who happens to be the Head of House was seen rocking a hoodie with “Be obedient and useful” written on it

A number of people claimed the term is associated with Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as they reacted to it

The much awaited BBNaija season 7 finally kicked off on July 24th and some of the housemates have already made bold moves that have helped them stand out.

One of such housemates is Eloswag. This young man might have been relegated to the background but he won the first Head of House game.

The BBN star also appeared to use the opportunity to make a bold “political” statement that has now caused a buzz online.

Eloswag causes stir after rocking hoodie with 'Obedient and Useful' inscription. Photos: @bigbronaija, @peterobigregory.

Eloswag was seen rocking a hoodie in the house that had the words “Be obedient and useful” written at the back with his name written boldly on the front of the outfit.

The statement was said to be a political one as social media users claimed it was associated with Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Internet users react as Eloswag stylishly campaigns for Peter Obi in BBNaija house

Eloswag’s photos of him wearing the hoodie soon became a trending topic on social media as fans shared mixed reactions. While some people described the young man as being a smart person, others said that what was written on his top was a general statement that had no political meaning.

Read some of their comments below:

Raybecca_elijah:

“Correct guy !!”

Annmaria.omo:

“Na who campaign Obediently naim we go vote.”

Marypius4th:

“I go vote for am.”

Etta_xoxo:

“I love this guy!!!!!!so smart gosh!!! He’s got a fan already.”

Gylliananthonette:

“This is a good strategy...he is stylish gathering all the Peter obi supporters to vote for him and still campaigning for Peter obi.. A king and more.”

Onia_gram_:

“Eloswag is our crowned winner already ❤️❤️.”

Tolahuncho4pf:

“Bcus of normal write up on a hoodie okay ooo ”

