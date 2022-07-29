The list of actresses alleged to have slept with Apostle Suleman shared by popular blog Gistlover sparked different reactions on social media

As expected, actor Uche Maduagwu took to his Instagram page with a post sharing his opinion about the saga

Maduagwu challenged his female colleagues to prove their innocence in the presence of the god of thunder

Uche Maduagwu has joined the long list of Nigerians who have taken to social media to react to claims that Omotola Jalade, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Johnson and a host of others have slept with Apostle Suleman.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor called on the popular actresses listed by controversial blog Gistlover to come before gods of thunder Sango and Amadioha to deny the claims.

Uche Maduagwu challenges actresses on Apostle Suleman's list Photo credit: @uchemaduagwu/@johnson_suleman_official

Source: Instagram

He continued by saying he isn't denying their truth, but it would be great to do the experiment and see if thunder would fire them.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react to Uche Maduagwu's post

chizzy_sandra04:

"Na this page I wan dey sleep now vawulence reloaded."

mevenasplace:

"Let's see if they will come out and still continue to talk with this shrine of a thing. Uche thank you we are waiting for them to go to the shrine"

folashadetanimowo:

"Abiooo we want to see something."

jaymahoney22:

"Uche Na you be Gistlover."

eberechukwu9:

"Allow this Aunty ble ble ikebe rest na."

_king_didi:

"My brother they no fit you want kill them??"

ricardoprinzz:

"If I hear say dem do am. . Apostle Johnson Suleiman dey brag and deny it. Shebi him ponron was posted, why him no come out and deny say no be him ponron. Shey u see that Iyabo Ojo that one no fit swear, cos that one na confirm olosho. She don introduce her daughter too."

Blessing CEO calls out Gistlover as she supports Apostle Suleman

Popular controversial relationship blogger Blessing CEO waded into the Apostle Suleman and list of actresses saga.

Following the Apostle's reaction to the scandal, Blessing took to her Instagram page to laugh at Gistlover.

Blessing pointed out that Suleman's reaction is a punishment to Gistlover who is used to seeing celebrities shake.

Source: Legit.ng