Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie is causing a stir on social media with his latest post on Instagram

The actor takes swipes at all the celebrities whom controversial blogger Gistlover called out for having affairs with Apostle Sulaimon

Yul wondered why people involved in the scandal are saying the blogger is not credible but didn't use the same energy when he was being dragged

Ace actor, Yul Edochie has got his fans talking when he shared a post about some of his colleagues who reportedly have affairs with Apostle Suleman.

The actor took to his Instagram page to drag the actresses involved in the saga and hailed Gistlover for exposing them.

Yul Edochie drags colleagues involved in Apostle Suleman's saga. Credit: @johnson_suleman_official @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He wondered why it got to their turns before they talked about the blogger not being a credible source but didn't use the same energy when it was dragging him for marrying a second wife.

Yul noted that the people who dragged him over marrying a second wife did not verify the cause as well and urged his followers to troll everyone mentioned in the saga.

He also stated he will provide more gist about the matter because everyone mentioned in the saga has something in common.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Yul Edochie's post dragging his female colleagues.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Tonyedozie:

" @yuledochie I know what they have in common ooo."

Kevkenkris:

"Odogwu gistlover didn't give us your gist ooo he only posted your picture and you did the confession yourself!!@ but we will like to hear apostles gist from you shaa."

Nellylove_ebor:

"What are u trying to say mr? Nothing make u marry second wife na greed dey do u."

Prolificmfon:

"I no say na Georgina Onuoha sub be this."

Source: Legit.ng