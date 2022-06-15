Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman, Obi Cubana’s wife, Ebele, took to social media to gush over their 14 years marriage

The celebrity wife marked their anniversary by sharing a throwback video from their wedding day to the joy of fans

Ebele noted that Obi is still the one for her as fans gushed over how young and in love they looked in the romantic video

Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana and his wife, Ebele, have continued to wow fans with their love as they mark their 14th wedding anniversary.

The celebrity wife recently took to her official Instagram page to share a video from their wedding day that took place over a decade ago.

In the clip, Obi Cubana and Ebele looked very young and in love as they tied the knot in a church with family, friends and well-wishers in attendance.

Obi Cubana and wife mark 14th anniversary, share throwback video from wedding day. Photos: @lush_eby

Ebele accompanied the romantic wedding day video with a caption where she noted that her husband, Obi, is still the one for her even after 14 years.

She also added that the classic Shania Twain song, You’re Still The One, was one of their favourite songs.

The mother of four wrote:

“14 years ago….❤️❤️❤️ You’re still the one! One of our favorite songs!❤️ @obi_cubana”

After 14 years of marriage, Obi Cubana and Ebele have become one of Nigeria’s respected celebrity couples and they have four sons together.

Fans react to throwback video of Obi Cubana and Ebele’s wedding

Read what some social media users had to say about the romantic video below:

Henryiyke1:

“Best memory ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you will forever remain the one ”

Bustlineyetunde:

“Many more blissful years ahead ♥️.”

Chisomsop:

“Give it to ibo men they are d best in terms of taking good care of their wifey A big congratulations to u both More communication More patient More beautiful smiles HWA mine is 21 yrs.”

Kallychris_legendary:

“The day you choose Obi Cubana, that was the greatest decision you made. See how every young girl want to be like you, but they never knew the pain and battles you went through to get to this level. Mummy may God bless your home always. I am still on you dm, I'll be glad if you reply.❤️❤️❤️”

Phyne_phace:

“Happy anniversary mama❤️❤️… is the Asoebi for me dat year.”

Ugochi_christabel:

“Happy anniversary .”

Samson_jaytunez:

“Girls that trust and believe the process of a prospective man will always win!! 14 years ago there was clearly no doings in their marriage ceremony but now every where choke,Happy marriage anniversary nwanyi oma .”

Preciousnora_hairbrand:

“Aww Happy anniversary mama. That innocent face still there till date .”

Lilyboldandbeautiful:

“Awww see my love with enough bone on the neck hv grown to be big obi baby.”

Kamal.abbas_:

“The little beginning is now a big testimony, congratulations happy anniversary my people❤️❤️❤️ see bro's that year chai, money good oo.”

Happy wedding anniversary to the Iyiegbus.

Obi Cubana releases lovely family photo with 4 kids to mark 14th wedding anniversary

Obi Cubana is showcasing his beautiful family on social media and his followers are loving what they see.

The billionaire socialite took to his Instagram page to celebrate his 14th wedding anniversary with his wife, Ebele Iyiegbu, and he shared lovely family photos online.

Obi Cubana and his wife are blessed with 4 boys and they took lovely photos with their parents. He also showered his beloved wife with heartwarming words and promised to marry her over and over again.

Source: Legit.ng