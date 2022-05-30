Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage is one of the country's top singers currently on international tours

Her recent concert, which took place in Los Angeles, showed the moment Ayra Starr and American singer Omarion joined her on stage

The video has left many of Tiwa Savage's fans and followers gushing as many applauded her for giving Ayra Starr a platform to perform

Popular Nigerian female singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage continues to make waves with her tours on the international scene.

In her latest Water and Garri show, which took place in Los Angeles in the US, Tiwa Savage was seen performing alongside American singer Omarion and Nigerian female star Ayra Starr.

Tiwa Savage shuts down LA show with performance from Omarion & Ayra Starr. Credit: @tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

In one video, Omarion and Tiwa Savage could be seen embracing as they gave fans a fun experience.

Another video showed Mavin artist Ayra Starr taking over the stage as she gave fans some thrilling performances.

See the videos below:

Fans gush as Omarion, Ayra Starr joins Tiwa Savage on stage

Many Nigerians have since taken to social media to gush over the video as some applauded Tiwa for giving Ayra Starr a platform to perform.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

callmelixboy:

"Tiwa for the men them."

vivicaanuforo:

"Omarion too fine Abeg ."

pheena_sparks:

"They're so alike and that's why Tiwa likes her so much......"

faithy_li:

"Performance give it to her, voice give it to her, just because Tems is known international doesn't mean she should be rated higher than Ayrastarr that girl is the real."

vickyjay_uk1:

"This one don dey follow Tiwa step."

tracy.stunner:

"Now world people can rest when they yap about how Tiwa Savage isn't supporting fellow female artistes. Kevin Odanz especially should take note."

haus_von_sean_stars:

"Paving the way for the younger generation."

onoh.mmesoma:

"Mom and daughter."

Source: Legit.ng