Popular Nigerian actor, Feranmi aka Yhemo Lee, has reacted to the viral Little Miss memes on social media

The film star took to his page to rant about jobless ladies who claimed they are ‘Little Miss I deserve to live in Monaco’ and other fancy things

The actor noted that these ladies keep claiming they are fancy little misses but are not willing to work for it

Popular Nigerian actor, Feranmi aka Yhemo Lee, has shared his take on the viral Little Miss memes making the rounds on social media.

For the past few days, a series of Little Miss memes with relatable captions have been making the rounds online, and fans have reposted the ones they feel they most identify with.

Just recently, Yhemo Lee took to his page to address the trend, especially concerning jobless ladies who have participated in it and believe they deserve extravagant lives.

Actor Yhemo Lee reacts to viral Little Miss memes. Photos: @yhemo_lee, @littlemissnotesapp

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, the film star claimed that very soon, some of the ladies who have jumped on the trend will start to carry guns and steal.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to him, all he has seen on his timeline for the past few days are ladies posting things like ‘Little Miss I deserve to live in Monaco’ or ‘Little Miss deserves an all expense paid trip on a yacht’ and more.

Yhemo Lee then said:

“Little Miss wey no get job. How do you want to live that kind of life? You are idle, there is no business on your page. All you just do is wake up and do TikTok, you are a thief.”

Not stopping there, the actor compared these ladies to world record holder, Tobi Amusan and other successful young ladies who are not claiming to be extravagant little misses.

See the funny video below:

Internet users react to Yhemo Lee’s post on Little Miss memes

The actor’s take on the viral memes raised a number of funny comments from fans. Read some of their comments below:

Emaginebybukola:

“Little mr mind your business.”

Caramel.sugarr:

“Little miss thief?”

Fiokee:

“But we all deserve enjoyment naa. They’re speaking into existence. Meanwhile Faith without work done kpai.”

Manlikescoop:

“Little miss Anini.”

Rachael_smile:

“He’s right though.”

Tolahuncho4pf:

“Effortlessly funny.”

Xom_mie:

“Little miss no send you o.”

Gungirl001:

“Even though! Even though! Justice for little miss.”

Lawumi___:

“Little miss fit get sugar daddy to sponsor now.”

Interesting.

Yhemo Lee takes dad to club on birthday

Popular Nollywood actor, Yhemo Lee, celebrated his birthday on April 4, 2022, and he turned up at the club with his old father.

The movie star was surrounded by friends and loved ones to mark the special occasion as he and his father partied hard at the club.

The old man initially kept his cool after he stepped into the club and sat down to observe things before finally getting into the groove and stealing the show from his son.

Source: Legit.ng