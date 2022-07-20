BBNaija organisers are gearing up to usher in a new and refreshing season of the much-acclaimed reality show

A final goodbye was said to former Shine Ya Eyes housemates in a heartfelt note from the mysterious Big Brother

Whitemoney, Arin, Liquorose, Maria, Pere among other participants in the 2021 season were all appreciated for their efforts

Fans and organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show are gearing up in grand style ahead of the 2022 season.

In a bid to properly bring things to an end, Big Brother penned a heartfelt note to former housemates of the Shine Ya Eyes season.

The housemates were applauded for entertaining viewers across the African continent while living out their realities in front of millions during their stay in Biggie’s house.

A warm shout-out was given to each housemate of the season with a special one reserved for the winner of the season, Whitemoney.

“You were a fun, hardworking and tactical housemate who deserves every good thing coming his way. You not only gave us unforgettable memories, but you also showed us that it was possible to navigate dicey situations with a calm attitude,” Biggie wrote to Whitemoney.

Read the full note below:

Social media users react

lovetteperry said:

"I like the cross part @bigbronaija but this for queen aaah nop did you not see the fashion sense she has nd had."

uzonwanneprecious said:

"This is nice."

kansiimei said:

"Biggie liquor won all the tasks ..we will forgive you for this write up."

marynsantos_n said:

"Cross, cross,cross."

New season of BBNaija to start in July

Still in a related story, Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija reality show is set to start another season just a few weeks after the end of the previous set’s reunion show.

The seventh season of the show is to kick off on July 23rd and 24th as housemates would be introduced to Nigerians on TV.

It has been gathered that this year’s prize money is pegged at N100m, with N50m being in cash and N50m worth of prizes from sponsors.

