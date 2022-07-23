BBNaija recently kicked off its seventh season known as Level Up and it has caused an online buzz for different reasons

One of the things that quickly caught the attention of fans was the decor of the newly unveiled Big Brother house

Interestingly, not many people had a lot of good things to say about it even though the show has been known to uniquely design its space

The much anticipated BBNaija Season 7 show finally kicked off on July 23, 2022, and it quickly became a trending topic on social media.

The 2022 edition of the show which is tagged Level Up has left fans questioning its theme after photos of the house went viral on social media.

To kickstart the show, a series of photos showing the unique interior design of the BBN 7 house were posted online but they did not seem to get the desired reaction from people.

Nigerians criticize BBNaija season 7 house. Photos: @BBNaija

Source: Instagram

The house was predominantly painted in blue with a lot of ‘space-themed’ and ‘supernova’ themed art on the walls.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

One thing that also stood out in the photos was the presence of a really large multicolored sofa that looked like a giant rubix ‘cube’.

See below:

Internet users bash BBN 7 decor

Not long after the photos went viral, many fans shared their candid comments about the decor and majority of them were not positive. Some others also noted that the house looked very small as they wondered how it would fit the rest of the housemates after only 12 of them were unveiled.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Malv_cuisine:

“It’s giving shrine.”

Shoppingwithdorcas:

“E be like na two apartments cos ko yemi #color ti poju.”

April.xx:

“Looks like they converted a random hall to a house, even the walls are demarcated ply woods. The ceiling…lol.”

__april.xx:

“Is it me, it this house is the smallest so far. The Colour isn’t giving tho.”

Themomconversation_:

“Are they managing resources? Because what is this? ”

My247virtualassistants:

“This house is not giving o.”

Ajhummiebabeh:

“Nah.... The color is not giving vibes .”

Declutter_sistah_ph:

“The color is hurting the eyes .”

Faithifeomadavid:

“Creative , looks too enclosed plus It's too dark.”

Hmm.

First set of 12 BBNaija Season 7 housemates unveiled

A total of 12 housemates were finally introduced into the house after many weeks of anticipation from fans.

This year, BBNaija organizers appeared to take the feedback from the people and bring in seemingly regular-looking people on the show.

Legit.ng compiled a list of the 12 new sets of housemates, what they do, what they plan to bring on the show and more.

This year’s housemates also appear to have an array of interesting characters including a former Miss Nigeria winner, a poet, a pharmacist and more.

Source: Legit.ng